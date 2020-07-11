Prince William County held a continuing conversation on community police relations

"If there's anything else that we can do we're all here, we want to make sure everybody has a voice"

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Prince William County Police Department held a virtual discussion about continuing conversations on community and police relations.

As protest for change and justice continue across the country, officials spoke about the protest in Northern Virginia, outreach efforts, and the under-representation of African American males in the department. Officials said integrity is deemed the number one core value so the community can fully trust officers.

“The citizens want to hear from the officers, more so and hear what they think and have to say because it’s a little more personal I think from that aspect. If there’s anything else that we can do we’re all here, we want to make sure everybody has a voice and has a way of contacting us and feels comfortable with that” said police officials.

Officials said they will continue to work hard on their department strategies to ensure every officer is highly trained.