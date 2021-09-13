Prince William County first responders file intent to for collective bargaining units

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — First responders in Prince William County have filed an intent to form collective bargaining units.

Police and fire department staff submitted petitions to the Board of Supervisors at a meeting last week.

Mitch Nason, president of the Prince William Professional Firefighters, says he wants employees to have a seat at the table.



“We’ve been working with the board for years to push for better working conditions and better staffing levels,” said Nason. “The next step for us is to actually have a collective bargaining ordinance passed, so that we can start the process of bargaining with the county.”

Thanks to a new state law, filing the petition starts a 120-day countdown for the county to create a collective bargaining ordinance for the employees.