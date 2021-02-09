Prince William County expands African American History Trail

One of the stops on the updated tour. (Courtesy: Prince William County Historic Preservation Division & Office of Tourism)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County has made some exciting changes to their decade-old African American history trail.

Just in time for Black History Month, the Office of Tourism and Prince William County Historic Preservation Division nearly doubled their historical sites, increasing the normal 10 stops on the tour to 20.

The trail isn’t done growing just yet. The county is also looking to add audio and mobile tours in the near future.

The experience, which was designed to promote tourism and education, allows residents to safely social distance and explore the sites throughout the county.

“Instead of just having museums and historic sites on the trail, which is what we had before, now we’re taking people into the community, local churches, and cemeteries,” said Rob Orrison, manager for the Historic Preservation Division in Prince William County. “There are some historic African American communities that are gone that were here in the 1870s and 1880s.”

The goal is to incorporate the trail into Prince William County Public Schools curriculum in the near future.