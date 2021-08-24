Prince William County creates ‘checklist’ to support residential solar energy installations

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County is providing assistance to residents who want to install solar panels by creating an online checklist.

Beginning September 7, the county’s Department of Developmental Services’ Building Development Division will provide support to homeowners through the “Residential Solar Energy Systems ePlans Checklist,” which outlines solar panel installation building permit and plan review requirements.

The new tool will provide interactions with designers and plan reviewers, which expedites the overall process.

Wade Hugh, Director of the county’s Department of Development Services, says the initiative is one step in creating a more sustainable Prince William County.



“It shows you step one, how you submit a plan and walks you all the way through how the inspection process is going to go,” said Hugh.”We wanted to…make things as simple as possible to help homeowners get these systems installed quickly and efficiently.”

To date, over 600 residents in Prince William County have invested in solar energy power for their homes. Learn more about the county’s efforts in sustainability here.