Prince William County continues to consider tax on plastic bags

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County continued discussions surrounding implementing a five cent plastic bag tax.

After the Virginia General Assembly approved legislation to allow localities to impose plastic bag taxes in 2020, certain Northern Virginia counties have been exploring the idea.

At a meeting last week, county staff reported the sustainability plan would cost no more than $450,000. However, finance director for the county, Michelle Attreed, said that the revenue from the proposal is not very high.

“From a revenue standpoint, it’s not great, it will take a while to build it, but it really is about environmental sustainability and putting in a method to deter people from those plastic bags. So, we estimate at the beginning it may be 50 to 55 thousand a year and that will grow over time,” she said.

Discussions on the proposed tax will be continued at future upcoming meetings.