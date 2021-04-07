Prince William County considering re-branding

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County is looking to start fresh post-pandemic.

The county is considering a re-branding and is seeking public input. Marketing consulting company Streetsense will be holding a series of virtual meetings with the board of supervisors to review future plans for marketing.

The meetings will examine the county’s mission statements and county seal. The push comes as a way to push business growth in the area.

“Brand is more than a logo or an image or a color. It’s something where you find a way to connect with your audience,” said Trevor Johnson, Director of Marketing & Communications for Prince William County Department of Economic Development. “I think we have a lot to offer and we’re making sure that we’re consistent with how we talk about Prince William County and share what a great place it is.”

Meetings will be held during the remainder of this week and next.