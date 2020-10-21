Prince William County approves Racial and Social Justice Commission

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County’s Board of County Supervisors approved the formation of a Racial and Social Justice Commission. The commission aims to improve social equality for people of color living in the county.

The commission will look for ways to minimize racial disparities in public education, government programs, and policing. The commission will inspect police practices in the county, including the use of force and hiring policies.

The Board of County Supervisors will ask the Prince William County School Board to assist the commission with its public education element.

The commission — which will include county residents — is expected to submit a report on their findings and proposals to improve social equity to the Board of County supervisors in December 2021.