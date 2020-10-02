Prince William County adult detention center receives grant for mental health work

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A regional jail has received a grant to fund aid for mentally ill female inmates.

The Prince William board of county supervisors accepted a $352,000 grant to fund aid for Prince William County Adult Detention Center. According to officials, the grant was from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The grant will fully fund one mental health therapist and one re-entry therapist. Officials also said this grant will provide therapeutic programs such as transitional medication, staff training, and an increase in psychiatric services.