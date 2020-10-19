Prince William County adds early voting locations

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Starting October 19th through October 31st the county will have five additional early voting locations.
Residents who are registered to vote can cast their ballot early in person, at a total of 8 eight locations. The McCoart Administration Building kicked off the county’s first drive-through voting location to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Keith Scarborough, Prince William County Electoral Board Secretary said, “We’re predicting a 75% turnout rate total, and probably a third of those ballots are already in. We fully expect by election day, probably half of all the people that are going to vote this year will have already voted early by mail or at one of the vote centers.”
The voting schedule for all eight locations are Monday to Thursday 8:30 am to 7 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 8:30 am to 5 pm.
Residents may also drop off completed mail-in ballots at these locations:
- Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket, VA 20169
- Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Manassas, VA 20110
- DMV Woodbridge, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge 22191
- AJ Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191
- Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA 20136
- Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA 20112
- Dumfries Town Hall, 17739 Main Street, Dumfries, VA 22026
