Update: Prince St in Alexandria reopened

Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police have reopened the 1400 block of Prince Street after closing it at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not specify what they are responding to.

Officers were directing traffic in the area.

