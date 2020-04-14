Update: Prince St in Alexandria reopened

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) -- It could be as late as June before residents at the Goodwin House are able to see their families again. The senior living community is closed to visitors for the foreseeable future.

"We have already seen some of the effects of not having family members be able to visit and moods are really changing with staff and residents," said Director of Life Enrichment Tiffany Proctor. "It kind of just reinvigorated us to try even harder to give our residents additional options - new creative options."