Update: Prince St in Alexandria reopened

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police have reopened the 1400 block of Prince Street after closing it at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not specify what they are responding to.
Officers were directing traffic in the area.
by: Fareeha RehmanPosted: / Updated:
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police have reopened the 1400 block of Prince Street after closing it at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not specify what they are responding to.
Officers were directing traffic in the area.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App