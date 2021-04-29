Primrose schools open its 450th school in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A growing demand for quality inner-city early education and care has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. Primrose Schools celebrates their 450th school opening in Arlington helping parents return to work celebrating the new milestone by a ribbon-cutting.

Primrose schools opened 28 schools last year and their goal is to further expand in the DMV. This new location is owned by two sisters and mothers who decided to help address the need for child care and childhood education. Primrose’s CEO said this is not only a win for the children but for economic growth.

Jo Kirchner, Primrose Schools CEO said, “This serves as a unique and wonderful location to serve the families. Reaching them where they are is really critical to us and making sure we have the quality staffing that we need is also a challenge but also a wonderful opportunity for us. The government has really recognized during this pandemic how essential quality early learning and child care is and more and more dollars are going to be flowing to afford it.”

Primrose School of Arlington is owned by sisters Saniya Dhala and Zahra Isani. Driven by their shared experiences and dedication to the Arlington community, the sisters made the decision to leave the finance and food industries to open their own Primrose school to help address the growing demand for quality inner-city early education and care.

The school will create 20 jobs and can accommodate up to 185 children.