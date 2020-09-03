President of Marymount University extends contract to 2026

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Marymount President Dr. Irma Becerra will stay in her position for at least five more years. The university’s Board of Trustees voted to extend her contract to 2026 on July 29.

Dr. Becerra was hired as Marymont’s seventh president in July 2018. She oversaw the transition to remote learning during the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This semester, the university says Dr. Becerra will help oversee the university’s academic program restructuring into three new, interdisciplinary colleges of study.

“I am grateful for the trust and support given to me by Chairman Bersoff, the entire Board of

Trustees and the University administration, and am proud of the dedication and tenacity shown

by our faculty and staff as we pursue our goals,” Dr. Becerra said in a news release. “My commitment to this great University’s mission and legacy remains strong, and despite these uncertain times in higher education, we are ready to continue our progress and take Marymount to new heights.”

Marymount University is a Catholic university based in Arlington, Virginia. About 3,300 students enroll every year.

