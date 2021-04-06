President Biden visits Alexandria vaccination clinic

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — President Joe Biden stopped by a vaccination clinic at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon.

The president made remarks on the state of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, saying the United States has provided 150 million vaccines to citizens.

The president said the country is now administering an average of over 3 million shots per day. He encouraged those receiving the vaccine to spread the word about the importance of getting the shot when available.

“When you go back, when you go home, tell your friends, tell them to get a shot when they can, everyone’s gonna be able to do this before the month is out,” said President Biden.

Biden says that the country is on track to administer 200 million shots by his first 100 days in office.