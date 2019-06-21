Preserving Fairfax’s History Through Gardening

When the City of Fairfax almost demolished all of the famous Kitty Pozer Garden, Hildie Carney and others stepped up to save it.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Keeping history and traditions alive is hard work, but one Fairfax City woman has been doing just that through gardening.

The Ratcliffe-Allison-Pozer House is the oldest standing house in the City of Fairfax. The house has been preserved well by Historic Fairfax, but the restoration of the Kitty Pozer garden took a lot of work. Hildie Carney who is the President of the Fairfax Ferns Club made it her duty for years to research, design, and plant the same kinds of flowers the house had back in the day. Carney says the garden is an educational experience on top of a place for zen.

“All of the plants that we have purchased and put in here are the vintage of when Kitty would have planted, so as you go through the garden we have little signs telling you the botanical name, the popular name, and the date,” said Hildie Carney, Chairperson of Kitty Pozer Garden.

The Ratcliffe-Allison-Pozer House is open for tours from May through October.