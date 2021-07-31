Potomac Yard Metro station opening delayed in Alexandria

The station, originally set to open April 2022, has been delayed by five months.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria residents will have to wait a bit longer for the opening of the new Potomac Yard Metrorail station.

The Washington Metropolitan Transit Area Authority (WMATA) announced a five month delay in the construction of the station, saying the original design of the automatic train control system did not meet all of the safety requirements.

Originally expected to open in April 2022, the completion date is now set for the fall of 2022.

In a press release, WMATA said the redesign was a result of project management decisions they are responsible for.

Metro is working with the contractor to reduce delays in the project schedule and ensure system safety. Construction of the station will continue largely on schedule, but there are some track-related construction elements that are dependent upon the completion of the ATC design. Washington Metropolitan Transit Area Authority

The Potomac Yard Station will be located near National Landing between Braddock Road and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stations. WMATA says the station will provide walkable access to regional transportation systems for residents in the northeast area of the city.