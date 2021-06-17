NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Collaboration is the theme for a post-COVID Regional Economic Development Plan.

Connected DMV launched the regional economic development strategy initiative. The plan is to improve the competitive advantage of the region both nationally and internationally with ideas to improve local campuses’ innovation sectors.

The President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Victor Hoskins, said he’s working together with Virginia’s neighbors to improve economies throughout the Washington area.

“I see what you respect, you attract, and we respect collaboration, we know what’s necessary,” said Hoskins. “And when we decided to form the northern re-economic development alliance, connected DMV was forming at the same time.”

For more information, click here.