Possible measles exposure in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Arlington authorities are warning residents of possible case of the measles.

Arlington County and the Virginia Department of Health disclosed that a person with measles might have exposed people at a resturant called Kabob Palace. Officials said the measles patient visited the restaurant, spent time at Dulles International Airport and various locations in Fairfax County.

Arlington County advises anyone who might think they have been exposed to the contagious disease to visit your primary health care provider. Some symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, watery eyes and rashes all over the body.