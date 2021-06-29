Portsmouth firefighter shot while responding to call about wires down on Surry Street; 1 civilian also injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth firefighter was shot and injured Monday night while responding to a call on Surry Street, after firefighter say an unrelated fight between neighbors broke out.

Another person, who is not a firefighter, was also shot, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Fire officials said emergency crews were dispatched to Surry Street for a report of wires down around 9:10 p.m.

When they arrived, a firefighter in his mid- 30s was shot. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is in stable condition, according to fire officials.

The second person who was shot was also taken to a hospital.

A firefighter and civilian were shot on Surry Street in Portsmouth on June 28, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

A firefighter and civilian were shot on Surry Street in Portsmouth on June 28, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

A firefighter and civilian were shot on Surry Street in Portsmouth on June 28, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

A firefighter and civilian were shot on Surry Street in Portsmouth on June 28, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

Much of Surry Street was blocked off as police investigated Monday night. Both fire and police were on scene.

10 On Your Side was on scene and saw police and firefighters speaking with a person who was sitting in the back of a police cruiser. It’s unclear whether they were the suspect.

WAVY’s Brett Hall spoke to a woman who said she is the sister of the civilian who was shot. She did not want to identify herself.

She said a tree fell and took down a wire at her father and brother’s home around 9 p.m. She said they called the fire department.

She doesn’t know what led to shooting, but said her brother at least knows of the suspect. Her father has lived on the street for more than 40 years, and said the suspect is a “new” neighbor.

Police later confirmed Tuesday morning that the shooting happened during an argument between neighbors.

The person believed to have fired the shots was taken into custody by Portsmouth police.

The local firefighters union released a statement on Tuesday that said in part: “This incident highlights the danger our members face every day when they put on their uniform and respond to calls. We ask that the Portsmouth community continue to pray for our injured firefighter and their family, as well as all our public safety officers who were working and involved in this very difficult incident.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.