Portion of Inova Loudoun Hospital’s patient tower will open early, ribbon-cutting postponed

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — To accommodate the surge in patients, Inova Loudoun Hospital will open a portion of its new patient tower nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

Patients in the Birthing Inn will move to the tower starting at 5:00 Monday morning. The hospital plans on using the space they leave behind for the influx in patients they’re seeing with COVID-19 related symptoms. Their ribbon cutting, planned for April 25, has been rescheduled to a later date, but there will still be a blessing of the house this Friday with less than 10 people.

Since Inova Loudoun is part of the greater Inova Health System, Inova Loudoun Hospital President Deborah Addo says they’re fully stocked on supplies and resources to care for COVID-19 patients.

“We do all kinds of surge planning. While it was not exactly what we would’ve hoped or expected, I think the team has been prepared for this,” said Addo.

Once everyone moves in, the 7-story, 385 thousand square foot building will also house a neonatal intensive care unit and updated patient rooms.