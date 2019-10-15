Portion of Bluemont Park to become handicap accessible

The county says it didn't need to meet ADA standards at Bluemont Park until it was renovated.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Bluemont Park is next up on Arlington County’s list for updating. The county says the upper section of the park hasn’t been touched in about 30 to 40 years. The Department of Parks and Recreation is launching a design project to make some upgrades and to make the park ADA compliant.

An official design hasn’t been drawn up yet, but roughly, it includes new tennis court lighting and a new parking lot. It will also bring accessibility up to par with the 2010 ADA standards, including ramps to the tennis court area and handicap accessible bathrooms.

Landscape architect Joshua Serck with Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation says the county didn’t need to meet ADA standards at Bluemont Park until it was renovated.

“Any time the Department of Parks and Recreation does a renovation to a site, we always use the ADA guidelines to make sure that everybody can use it and is included in our parks,” said Serck.

The county will be hosting a series of community events for public feedback. The first will be held on October 29 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Ashlawn Elementary School.