Pornographic photos uploaded to virtual classrooms in Loudoun

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools reported several incidents of students sending pornographic photos over virtual classroom platforms last week.

In one incident, a sexually explicit photo came up during a virtual class, showing for 15 seconds.

Other incidents involved students saying inappropriate remarks online.

LCPS officials said there were ten incidents total at six different schools, none of the incidents are related.

Officials said they will seek discipline against the students who were involved.