Poll: Sanders and Bloomberg tied for the lead in Virginia; Biden close behind

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg gives his thumbs-up after speaking during a campaign event at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (James H. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new poll from Monmouth University shows former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senator Bernie Sanders are tied for the lead in Virginia in the race to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Both Bloomberg and Sanders have 22% support with former Vice President Joe Biden close behind with 18% of the vote. Pete Buttigieg has 11% support in the poll, Senator Amy Klobuchar is at 7% and Senator Elizabeth Warren is at 6%. The margin of error for the poll is 4.9%.

More than one in ten voters tell Monmouth they are undecided, and only one in four voters say they are firm in their choice of a nominee, making the race in Virginia very fluid.

Bloomberg campaigned at Hardywood over the weekend, and other candidates are expanding their staff in Virginia ahead of the Super Tuesday primary.

