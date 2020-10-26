Poll finds the majority of Virginia voters will vote before Election Day

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginians have seen long lines statewide outside of early voting facilities. Not surprisingly, a new poll released on Monday, found more than four times as many registered Virginia voters plan to cast a ballot before Election Day this year.

The poll, conducted by Hampton University and Associated Press-NORC Center, polled nearly 900 Virginia voters over the course of a week this month. According to the poll, Democrats are more likely to vote early or by mail, whereas Republicans are more likely to vote in-person on Election Day.

The poll also asked voters about COVID-19 concerns, a major topic in this year’s election. They were asked whether or not they would get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available.

42% of Virginians said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine, 19% said they would not get the vaccine, and 38% said they weren’t sure if they would get it or not.

The poll found that the people who said they were unsure or would not get the vaccine were typically afraid of being infected by the coronavirus from the vaccine or suffering negative side effects.