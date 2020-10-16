Political signs continue to be vandalized across NoVa

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — As we get closer to the election, some community members have been showing their outrage and angst toward particular candidates by damaging, destroying, or even stealing political signs.

Since July, the Arlington County Police Department has taken 13 reports associated with residents tampering with campaign signs. These incidents have been reported in areas throughout the county and in other parts of Northern Virginia as well.

In a statement, ACPD Public Information Officer, Ashley Savage said, “ACPD works with our local law enforcement partners on information sharing and similar incidents have been reported across the region.”

ACPD asks residents to call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 if they witness someone destroying or tampering with political signs.