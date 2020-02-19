Polish skincare company headed for Northern Shenandoah Valley, bringing 100+ jobs with it

"If you succeed here you probably can anywhere so we hope to have our business and personal adventure fulfilled here in Winchester."

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Polish skincare company, {save}, is expanding to the United States. The husband and wife co-owners have picked the Northern Shenandoah Valley to house its next factory and so far they’ve got their eye specifically on Winchester.

“We decided to go to the U.S. to make a bold move,” said Michal Kicinska. “If you succeed here you probably can anywhere so we hope to have our business and personal adventure fulfilled here in Winchester.”

{save], prides itself on being all-natural without unnecessary ingredients like essential oils or mineral oils. Even though the products will eventually be produced in the U.S., founder Joanna Draniak-Kicinska has committed to following United Nations guidelines, which are stricter on what chemicals are and are not allowed in skincare products.

“The higher standards the better,” said Draniak-Kicinska. “We actually have even higher standards in our factory. Silicones, fragrances, essential oils, colors… they are all allowed to use in Europe but we don’t add them. It’s not that they’re dangerous, but you don’t need it. You should be more beautiful, not the product itself. We want to be proud of our products and we are not going to lower our standards no matter what law we have.”

The company has a long road ahead. If they’re lucky, the factory will open in about five years. Their lab will open this fall in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. In total, the company will bring about 100 jobs to the area, the company said.