Police warn of ticket scams as Washington Nationals compete in World Series

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of online and phone scams as Washington Nationals fans are purchasing World Series tickets.

The department reports victims of these scams are losing out on thousands of dollars because they’re buying unusually cheap tickets in bulk. Lieutenant John Lieb says if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“We would encourage fans to be familiar of the protocols of the secondary market platform they are using because the scams are elaborate and specific to that vendor,” said Lieb.

While they aren’t revealing the specifics of each fraud investigation, police say it’s occurring in a variety of ways on different platforms. Lieb says the best way to avoid being scammed is to purchase your tickets on the Major League Baseball website. If you’re using a secondary market, do as much research as possible and review the security protocol.