Police warn of tablet scams

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Manassas City Police Department has been notifying residents about tablet scams and how scammers that are contacting individuals so their child can go to the next grade level.

According to officials, scammers have been informing families that they need to purchase tablets for students in order for them to graduate or advance to the next grade. Although police say this is a scam, one school in Fairfax County organized a program that gave out laptops to students and parents who need them for distance learning, which will be implemented after spring break.

Amilcar Barahona, Sergeant for Manassas City Police Department said: “Manassas City schools does not require students to purchase tablets for grade level advancements.”

Colleen Hooper, Interim Director of Student Services at Whitman Middle School said “We’re making sure that everybody gets everything that they need, there going to get a backpack, school supplies and a computer. We’re excited to see them and were excited to see the families.

School officials said they plan to distribute over 140 laptops Friday and they will implement distance learning with these laptops after they come back from spring break.