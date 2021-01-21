Police warn about risks of sharing COVID-19 vaccine certificates online

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Police departments are warning residents about the risks of the recent trend of posting a picture of your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

WDVM spoke to the Herndon Police Department to learn more.

“Now what we’re seeing lately as people are getting the COVID vaccine, they’re posting pictures of the COVID vaccine card online, so if you’re doing that, just make sure you cover up or edit out your date of birth and patient number. That’s going to protect your personal from possible thieves online who are looking to steal your identity,” said Lisa Herndon, HPD spokesperson.

HPD reminds residents it’s always the best practice to limit what you’re sharing on social media, but especially limiting posts involving your personal information. By sharing your address, date of birth and other details unique to you, you could put yourself at risk for identity theft.