Police turning the public for help in finding a shooting victim

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Officers are turning to the public for help in finding a man involved in a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The shooting happened at the La Isla Restaurant in Manassas.

When they arrived at the scene the officers found shell casings and other evidence in front of the restaurant. Police K-9 and a helicopter helped find people from Fairfax County police search for people who were involved in the fight. While officers were investigating the scene, they found a 22- year-old victim who’d been shot.

The victim told police that he was in the parking lot when they realize an unknown person was inside his vehicle. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds striking him, and another victim that was not involved in the initial fight. The suspect then entered the restaurant and continued to hit the victim multiple times with the firearm before driving away in a grey Nissan Pathfinder.

Both victims left the scene before police arrived on the scene. The second victim went to a hospital and later both victims were flown to a hospital where their injuries are nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a Hispanic man approximately 5’5 with straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hat, red polo-style shirt, and dark-colored blue jeans.