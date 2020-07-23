Police: Teenage carjacking suspects knocked victim unconscious in garage

Destiny Morris, Denali Goodridge, Treshawn Taylor, and Ayinde Mason have been charged with carjacking and police say they may face more charges.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Four teenagers are in police custody for allegedly carjacking two vehicles in Arlington Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said a man was assaulted after he parked his car in a garage. The suspects stole his car, his personal belongings, and left him unconscious in the parking garage. About four hours later, a woman was stopped at a red light when she was rear ended. She pulled over, called police, and got out of her vehicle to assess the damage. The teens allegedly drove past her, drove doughnuts in the roadway, and parked in front of her vehicle. Police said the suspects allegedly got out, surrounded her, struck her on the head, and stole her car.

Police say the victim was smart to call police when her car was hit. If you’re in a similar situation and start to feel unsafe, for instance when the suspects reportedly drove in doughnuts around her, the Arlington County Police Department’s public information officer Ashley Savage says to stay in the car.

“Stay in your vehicle, make sure your windows are up, lock your doors and call law enforcement immediately,” Savage advised. “And let them know as much information as possible. Let them know where you’re located, the information related to the vehicles involved and what is it that’s making you feel unsafe so officers can arrive at the scene and assist.”

