Police, SWAT team respond to barricade situation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police Department responded to a barricade situation shortly before 11 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Main Line Blvd at an apartment building above a Giant grocery store.

Some people were evacuated from the area, and others were told to shelter in place. Police told WDVM there is a woman involved in the barricade, but we don’t know her age at this time. Multiple police cars are on the scene as well as the SWAT team.

Lt. Courtney Ballantine with the Alexandria Police Department said there are also officers in the apartment building. The investigation is ongoing.

At 3:35 p.m., police tweeted: “Any resident that has been evacuated (or are returning) from the 2900 block of Main Line Blvd and is in need of shelter, can meet at 615 Swann Ave (The Frasier) and check in with the property manager. Please bring ID.”

This story will be updated.

