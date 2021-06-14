Police suspect foul play in disappearance of Lorton woman

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department responded to a home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane in Lorton on June 4 to investigate the disappearance of a 72-year-old women, Emily Lu. Police were called to check on Lu by her employer when she did not show up for work.

When officers arrived, Lu’s car was found in her driveway with groceries she had purchased from a nearby Aldi. Since then, they’ve released footage of Lu purchasing her groceries at the Aldi in Gordon Plaza.

When searching her home, detectives discovered evidence suggesting she may have been harmed inside.

In a press release, the police department said, “Based on these preliminary investigative findings, her absence from work and the unusual lack of response to family members, detectives believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances.”

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of Lu’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau, 703-246-7800, option six.