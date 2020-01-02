Police: Shooting at hotel in Fairfax County leaves 3 injured

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Virginia say that three men have been injured following a shooting at a hotel.

The Washington Post reports that the men were wounded early Wednesday morning in Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in northern Virginia.

Police said the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. in the city of Tysons in Fairfax County.

Police Lt. John M. Lieb said the three victims were injured in their legs or lower bodies and are expected to survive. Lieb said it was unclear if each of the men had been shot or if some were injured in another way during the incident. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories