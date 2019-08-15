Police shoot man, armed with knife, after responding to domestic abuse call

The involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave while the Prince William County Police Department investigates

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A criminal and separate administrative investigation are underway by the Prince William County Police Department after a man was shot in his front yard while officers investigated alleged domestic abuse inside the home.

At around 6 a.m. Thursday a woman called police and reported her 54-year-old husband was threatening her with a screwdriver. Two police officers arrived and met her in her front lawn, where she told them her husband was also armed with a knife and a BB gun.

According to police, the suspect began to walk outside with the knife, and didn’t follow the officers’ commands. They shot him in the upper torso and rendered aid before medics arrived on scene.

“He does have some serious life-threatening injuries; however, there were no other injuries from the entirety of the incident,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok. “Our officers were OK, the wife was OK; there were two small children inside the house. They’re also OK.”

The man was in surgery late Thursday morning.

The involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave while the Prince William County Police Department investigates.