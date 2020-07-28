Police sergeant charged with possession of child pornography

Virginia

Sergeant Wayne Bombara has been placed on leave.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a statement Monday, Manassas City Police Chief Doug Keen said the crime is a breach of trust.

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia State Police Department has arrested a police sergeant in the City of Manassas and charged him with possession of child pornography. Sergeant Wayne Bombara has been placed on leave. 

The Manassas City Police Department says they were notified about the investigation by the Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

In a statement Monday, Manassas City Police Chief Doug Keen said the crime is a breach of trust. “Allegations like this turn my stomach in disgust,” Keen said. “We will hold ourselves accountable – including arresting our own staff – if that is what is necessary. It is the right and only thing to do.” 

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories