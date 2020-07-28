Police sergeant charged with possession of child pornography

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia State Police Department has arrested a police sergeant in the City of Manassas and charged him with possession of child pornography. Sergeant Wayne Bombara has been placed on leave.

The Manassas City Police Department says they were notified about the investigation by the Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement Monday, Manassas City Police Chief Doug Keen said the crime is a breach of trust. “Allegations like this turn my stomach in disgust,” Keen said. “We will hold ourselves accountable – including arresting our own staff – if that is what is necessary. It is the right and only thing to do.”

