Police seeking possible additional contractor fraud victims

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — After concluding a contractor fraud investigation, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for possible additional victims.

Deputies say, Stephen Ashford, is being charged with failure to perform promise for construction, embezzlement, and contracting without a license.

Ashford is the owner of Pro + Designs formerly known as Pro Home Remodeling. An investigation revealed that Ashford was hired to remodel a home in Sterling, Virginia earlier this year but never completed the work.

“It was back in March they entered a contract and here its August and the work that was supposed to be done was not done and the victims in this case had already invested over $100,000,” said Sheriff Mike Chapman, spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said multiple victims have been identified but they believe there may be more out there.