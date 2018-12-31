Police seeking driver involved in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Video

Fairfax County police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday evening that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian.

The teen was attempting to cross South Lakes Drive toward Castle Rock Square when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived at around 5:40p.m.

Officers are working to determine whether or not the teen was using the crosswalk.

Detectives believe he was hit by a sedan, but the model and color is unclear. The car could have heavy front-end damage.