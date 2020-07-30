Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash in Nokesville

NOKESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A 32-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Nokesville Rd on Thursday morning.

Prince William County Police said Daniel Cody Starr of Catlett, Virginia, was riding northbound on Nokesville Rd right by Fauquier Dr when he lost control and crashed into a guardrail around 8 a.m. Police do not know at this time what caused him to lose control. Two off-duty officers and other drivers nearby attended to Starr until rescue personnel arrived, police said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to provide any information to help with the investigation.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM