Police seek two suspects in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police responded to the 2600 block of Glenriver Way in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call on Monday.
While investigating the incident, police said a 17-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot injury. The suspects have yet to be identified. Police released suspect descriptions, saying one was a black male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, while the other was a black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.
No other injuries or property damage was reported. Police believe that the incident does not appear to be random.
