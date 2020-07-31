Police seek suspect in Dale Blvd burglary case

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police are seeking a suspect in two commercial burglary incidents that happened early Friday morning in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Prince William County police officers first responded to Royal Pawn on Dale Blvd around 2:47 a.m., where they reported finding damage to the front window and door — but nothing was reported missing. While officers were at Royal Pawn, another alarm was activated at K Watch Clock & Jewelry, also located on Dale Blvd. Police said jewelry was reported missing from the second scene.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Gym trainers give tips on how to workout while wearing a mask
- Congress trying to settle on an national plan for COVID-19
- Surveillance released in Silver Spring Dunkin’ burglary
- Senator highlights racial and geographic disparities in maternal health
- Cost cutting at US Post Office may affect delivery service, mail-in ballots
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App