Police seek suspect in Dale Blvd burglary case

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police are seeking a suspect in two commercial burglary incidents that happened early Friday morning in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Prince William County police officers first responded to Royal Pawn on Dale Blvd around 2:47 a.m., where they reported finding damage to the front window and door — but nothing was reported missing. While officers were at Royal Pawn, another alarm was activated at K Watch Clock & Jewelry, also located on Dale Blvd. Police said jewelry was reported missing from the second scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip

MORE NEWS ON WDVM