Police seek suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched boy at Arlington park Video

Arlington, Va. - Arlington County Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a reported sexual assault at a park last week.

Police say they received reports of sexual battery on Wednesday morning. A young boy was reportedly playing at the park when an unknown man approached him and touched him inappropriately before fleeing on foot. The suspect is described as an older dark skinned male, with a medium build and little facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black, gray and white shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

"It really surprises me in this area. I've been here a number of times over the last month and I have seen a few older or suspicious people around but I give everyone the benefit of doubt," said Nicholas Perry, who brings his daughter to the Park.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.