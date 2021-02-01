Police see an uptick in catalytic converter theft in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Catalytic converter theft is on the rise in Loudoun County.

In total, there have been four thefts within the past two weeks in Leesburg. Officials say the catalytic converters are being stolen in the overnight hours, mostly in parking lots of multi-family communities.

The majority of the thefts occurred in the 0-99 block and the 100 block of Heritage Way NE.

Officer Michael Drogin from the Leesburg Police Department has a few tips to keep you car safe:

• Park your car in the garage

• Install a car alarm

• Park your car near a spot with plenty of light.

Drogin says that those stealing the car part are selling them at scrap yards for hundreds of dollars.

“The catalytic converters have certain metals in them that are worth a decent amount of money on the resale market, and they’re hard to trace,” said Drogin. “If the car is parked away from a lot of people, they’ll just pull it off and bring it to scrap yards.”

The police department asks that residents report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.