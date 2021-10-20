Police searching for suspect who shot 73 year-old man at ATM in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a 73-year-old man at an ATM who was on his way to work on Wednesday in Falls Church.

The suspect approached the victim at a Wells Fargo ATM on Annandale Road in around 5:20 a.m. The gunman attempted to rob the victim, firing a single bullet into his chest. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he is now out of surgery.

Fairfax County police released surveillance photos from the incident. The suspect is described as a young African-American male with distinctive black and white sneakers and a large backpack. Police say these details could help the public in identifying the suspect.

Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are asking for your help in identifying the suspect who shot a man earlier this morning in the 2900 block of Annandale Road in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. https://t.co/ZjJPjGXHSH. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/LN9jsxQ8cJ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 20, 2021

“This is something that outrages the police department and outrages our community,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis. “We will leave no stone unturned to identify and capture this coward who shot a vulnerable senior citizen.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.