Police searching for suspect after fatal Manassas shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Monday Morning at the Raven Crest Apartments in Manassas.

Police first responded at 10:22 a.m. and found a woman inside one of the apartments who had been shot. They performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the suspect had fled on foot before they arrived. They searched for the suspect with K-9 and a helicopter, but could not find them.

Police said that there is no active threat to the community.