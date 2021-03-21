Police searching for missing 81-year-old woman out of Roanoke with cognitive impairment

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert Saturday afternoon for a missing 81-year-old woman out of Roanoke.

Harriet Guion Hodges is described as a white woman about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray/white hair.

Hodges was last seen on March 19 at 3:30 p.m. leaving her residence in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue SW, Roanoke.

She was last seen wearing a purple coat, that went down past her waste, and white pants.

Officials say Hodges suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency, Roanoke City Police.

If seen, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.