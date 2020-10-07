Police searching for man who attempted rape on the Metrorail

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect after a rape attempt on Tuesday morning.
The assault happened around 11:35 am aboard the Silver Line between McLean and East Falls Church stations. Officials say the suspect physically assaulted the female victim, attempted to remove her clothing, and then exposed himself. The victim was able to escape at the East Falls Church Metro Station, and the suspect exited at the Foggy Bottom Station in D.C.
The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with the words “Piranha Joe” on the left sleeve.
In a written statement to WDVM, Ian Jannetta, Media Relations Manager for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, said that the investigation is still ongoing.
“Metro Transit Police Detectives are actively working this case around the clock and information is being shared with local police departments through the region, with the goal of bringing this suspect into custody as quickly as possible.”
- Local parties discuss what they are expecting ahead of the Vice Presidental Debate
- Cold front moves across area overnight
- ACPS, the City of Alexandria offer free childcare for Title I students
- VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown looks ahead to No. 9 WVU’s road clash with Texas Tech
- DC Health releases Halloween, Dia de los Muertos COVID-19 guidance
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App