Police searching for man who attempted rape on the Metrorail

Police are searching for a man who attempted rape on the Silver Line on Oct. 6, 2020.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect after a rape attempt on Tuesday morning.

The assault happened around 11:35 am aboard the Silver Line between McLean and East Falls Church stations. Officials say the suspect physically assaulted the female victim, attempted to remove her clothing, and then exposed himself. The victim was able to escape at the East Falls Church Metro Station, and the suspect exited at the Foggy Bottom Station in D.C.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with the words “Piranha Joe” on the left sleeve.

In a written statement to WDVM, Ian Jannetta, Media Relations Manager for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, said that the investigation is still ongoing.

“Metro Transit Police Detectives are actively working this case around the clock and information is being shared with local police departments through the region, with the goal of bringing this suspect into custody as quickly as possible.”