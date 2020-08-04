Police searching for Alexandria murder suspect, asking for tips

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in Alexandria, Virginia on July 29, 2020.

The Alexandria Police Department identified the suspect as 33-year-old Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi. He’s described by police as 6′ 2″ tall, about 180 lbs and of Middle Eastern descent. He was last seen driving a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima sedan with Maryland tags 1CN3103. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his location should call the police department immediately.

Officers responded that July 29 morning to S. Greenmount Drive, where they found the victim, identified by police as Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, already dead from gunshot wounds on her upper body. It was the first homicide reported in the city this year.

Tips can be reported to the police by calling (703) 746-6751 or 9-1-1. Anonymous callers are welcome.

