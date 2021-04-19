Police search for Walmart “peeping Tom”

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly filmed a woman while she was in a Walmart restroom.

The incident occurred last Thursday afternoon at the Walmart in Woodbridge, located at 14000 Worth Avenue.

The victim reported to police that while in the restroom, a man reached over the stall with a phone in his hand.  

Authorities obtained surveillance footage from the store, pictured below.

Courtesy: PWCPD

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a hat with the letter “F” on the front, a ski-style mask and left in a blue Hyundai sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PWCPD tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip here.

