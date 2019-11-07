Police search for suspect who robbed victim at gunpoint

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County police are searching for a suspect, described by police as a black male, who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.
Police report the victim was in the 800 block of Army Navy Dr. just after 2:30 p.m. when the suspect, wearing a black jacket and ski mask, approached the victim, pointed a gun at them, and stole items of value before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
