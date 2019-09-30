Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed men in Springfield restaurant

Virginia

The victims described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 5 foot 5 inches tall, with long dark hair.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a suspect described as a Hispanic man in his twenties, who two men allege stabbed them in a restaurant bathroom Sunday night.

Fairfax County police report the men were involved in an altercation in the Casablanca Tandoori Restaurant at around 9 o’clock when they were stabbed. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. They described the suspect as about 5 foot 5 inches tall with long dark hair.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories