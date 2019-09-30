Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed men in Springfield restaurant

The victims described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 5 foot 5 inches tall, with long dark hair.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a suspect described as a Hispanic man in his twenties, who two men allege stabbed them in a restaurant bathroom Sunday night.

Fairfax County police report the men were involved in an altercation in the Casablanca Tandoori Restaurant at around 9 o’clock when they were stabbed. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. They described the suspect as about 5 foot 5 inches tall with long dark hair.